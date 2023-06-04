Kevin's Weather: The Moon's Origin?

The Moon has captivated humans for thousands of years. Serving as a celestial calendar, the Moon’s phases tick away month-by-month. From the New Moon, to the First Quarter, to the Full Moon, the third quarter and returning to the New Moon, the phases unfold in about 29 days.
Earth’s Moon is unique in our solar system. It’s unusually large and its orbit is locked in sync with Earth’s. The Moon governs the tides and influences plant and animal life. It also works to keep Earth’s axis from wobbling too much, allowing for a livable climate for plants, animals and humans.
There are some questions, however, concerning the actual origin of the Moon. One theory gaining popularity with the scientific community is the “Giant Impact Hypothesis”. This theory suggests that early in the formation of the solar system, a planet-sized object crashed into Earth. As a result, rock and other debris were blasted into space and eventually clumped together in an orbit around the Earth, ultimately forming the Moon.
Scientists have named the rogue planet that crashed into Earth “Theia.” Theia was the mother of the Moon in Greek mythology. It’s interesting to note that, if this theory is correct, the Moon was once much closer to Earth than it is today.
By some calculations, not long after the Moon formed, a day on Earth lasted only about 5 hours. Over the course of time, the Moon has continued to pull away from Earth and, in turn, has also slowed Earth’s rotation to our current day length of about 24 hours.
Interestingly, astronomers say the Moon is continuing to drift away from Earth at a rate of about 1.5 inches a year, slowly but surely making our days slightly longer.