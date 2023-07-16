Kevin's Weather: The Heat of 1936

It was on this day in 1936 that most locations in the Wabash Valley marked 10 straight days of daytime high temperatures of 100 degrees or higher.
In Terre Haute, June 14, 1936, was the hottest day ever on record. The temperature that day reached 110 degrees.
That same day, Collegeville, Indiana, hit 116 degrees, the all-time record high for Indiana, and Indiana wasn’t the only state setting record highs. Olney and Palestine, Illinois, each recorded 112 degrees on the 14th of July.
The record-setting heat occurred as much of the country was suffering from an extended drought. The Great Plains, the Midwest and the Great Lakes regions were especially impacted.
In the mid 1930s, air conditioning wasn’t really an option for most households, so the heat was especially difficult to bear. According to the National Weather Service, more than 5,000 people died as a result of the heat that summer. People I’ve talked to said they would sleep outside or any place else they could find to escape the heat.
The news recently has been filled with reports of temperatures being the highest ever recorded. When making such statements, I wonder if those who write those reports have an understanding of weather history? If they did, I’m not sure they would write that recent temperatures have been the highest ever recorded.