Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Kevin's Weather: Strawberry Moon

Full Moon

Tonight is the Full Moon of June. Named the Full Strawberry, tonight’s Full Moon will be officially full at 11:42pm EDT.

With a clear sky, the Moon should be especially impressive tonight. Also, it’s approaching its closest point in its orbit around Earth, which will cause the Moon to look a little bigger than it does on nights when it’s a little farther away.

Full Moons are named for the season in which they appear, so tonight’s Strawberry Moon is appropriately named. In other parts of the world, the Full Moon of June can be called the Full Rose Moon, the Green Corn Moon and even the Full Hot Moon.

Actually, given our recent temperatures, the Full Hot Moon sounds like a pretty good substitute for Strawberry Moon.

