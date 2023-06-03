Kevin's Weather: Strawberry Moon

Tonight is the Full Moon of June. Named the Full Strawberry, tonight’s Full Moon will be officially full at 11:42pm EDT.
With a clear sky, the Moon should be especially impressive tonight. Also, it’s approaching its closest point in its orbit around Earth, which will cause the Moon to look a little bigger than it does on nights when it’s a little farther away.
Full Moons are named for the season in which they appear, so tonight’s Strawberry Moon is appropriately named. In other parts of the world, the Full Moon of June can be called the Full Rose Moon, the Green Corn Moon and even the Full Hot Moon.
Actually, given our recent temperatures, the Full Hot Moon sounds like a pretty good substitute for Strawberry Moon.