Kevin's Weather: Storms & Asthma

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland
flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding
on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some
locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on
the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest
on the Wabash is near Montezuma, while the crest on the White is
near Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Sunday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland
flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding
on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some
locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on
the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest
on the Wabash is near Montezuma, while the crest on the White is
near Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.6 feet Monday,
April 04.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks have caused lowland
flooding along the Wabash River and the lower White River. Flooding
on the Wabash River is expected to last into next weekend in some
locations along the southern reaches of the river, while flooding on
the White River will likely come to an end by April 1st. The crest
on the Wabash is near Montezuma, while the crest on the White is
near Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday /9:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Sunday /9:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 19.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...ENHANCED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...

Breezy northwest winds under Canadian high pressure and relative
humidities falling to near 25 percent will result in an elevated
fire danger this afternoon with a risk for spreading fires.

Please refer to local burn permitting authorities on whether or
not to burn this afternoon. If you do burn, use extreme caution
since fires can spread quickly under this conditions.

Kevin's Weather: Storms & Asthma

  • 0
Storm_Lightning

There is no doubt that some of you can tell when a storm is approaching by the way your body feels.

Aches, pains and other physical signs appear when the weather is about to change.

Now, studies indicate that thunderstorms may have an effect on asthma.

Canadian scientists have released information that indicates storms may stir up mold and other irritants, causing asthma attacks to increase just before stormy weather moves in.

In fact, these studies showed a 15 percent increase in asthma attacks on days when thunderstorms took place.

So, if you or someone you know suffers from asthma, be aware that stormy weather could increase the chances for an attack.

Recommended for you