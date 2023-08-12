 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather: Stay up late!

When and how to watch the Perseid meteor shower

The annual Perseid meteor shower will peak on August 12 and 13, with the most visibility in the Northern Hemisphere. A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid event on August 11, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia.

 Bill Ingalls/NASA

Given a clear sky, tonight should be a great night to stay up late. That’s because the annual Perseid meteor shower should be at its peak.

The best time to see the “shooting stars” will be after midnight and the best place to view is far away from city lights.

You don’t need binoculars or a telescope, just your eyes and a lot of patience. The best place to look is nearly straight up while facing north into the dark sky and with any luck, you’ll soon see streaks of light zipping across the night sky.

So get an afternoon nap, grab a blanket and spend the night outside looking up. You should be in for a real treat!

