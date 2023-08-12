Kevin's Weather: Stay up late!

Given a clear sky, tonight should be a great night to stay up late. That’s because the annual Perseid meteor shower should be at its peak.
The best time to see the “shooting stars” will be after midnight and the best place to view is far away from city lights.
You don’t need binoculars or a telescope, just your eyes and a lot of patience. The best place to look is nearly straight up while facing north into the dark sky and with any luck, you’ll soon see streaks of light zipping across the night sky.
So get an afternoon nap, grab a blanket and spend the night outside looking up. You should be in for a real treat!