Kevin's Weather: St. Swithin's Day

“If on St. Swithin’s comes the rain, for forty days it will remain.” That’s the old saying about today.
Actually, the legend says that St. Swithin was dead and buried, but the monks of Winchester, England, decided to dig him up and move his grave. They did this on July 15, 971.
Supposedly, this upset the spirit of the deceased Bishop Swithin, so it rained for the next forty days! Of course, this old saying doesn’t hold true and there is no undisputed account of the true story.
Still, the saying reflects the pattern of weather that naturally happens in July. With hot, humid conditions, sometimes it just SEEMS like it rains almost every day!