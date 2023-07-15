 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Kevin's Weather: St. Swithin's Day

Rain Drops_Window

“If on St. Swithin’s comes the rain, for forty days it will remain.” That’s the old saying about today.

Actually, the legend says that St. Swithin was dead and buried, but the monks of Winchester, England, decided to dig him up and move his grave. They did this on July 15, 971.

Supposedly, this upset the spirit of the deceased Bishop Swithin, so it rained for the next forty days! Of course, this old saying doesn’t hold true and there is no undisputed account of the true story.

Still, the saying reflects the pattern of weather that naturally happens in July. With hot, humid conditions, sometimes it just SEEMS like it rains almost every day!

