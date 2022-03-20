Kevin's Weather: Spring at Last!

This morning at 11:33 a.m. EDT, the Sun will be directly over the equator, officially marking the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere.
Called the ‘equinox’, which is derived from Latin, meaning ‘equal night’, we generally think of this day as having an equal amount of daylight and darkness.
Well, that’s not quite the case. While it’s close, the day nearest to equal light and dark for our latitude was actually on March 17th.
Still, if you want to consider today as having the same amount of light and dark, that’s OK.
One thing that is certain about today is that the Sun will rise directly due east and set directly due west.
The Sun will now slowly, but surely, make its way north on the horizon until June 21st, when it reaches it farthest point north, marking the summer solstice.
Until that time, we’ll have more daylight than darkness.