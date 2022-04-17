Kevin's Weather: Sometimes Early, Sometimes Late

Easter this year is occurring rather late.
As I wrote Saturday, the date of Easter is determined by the first Full Moon of spring, which occurs on different dates each year.
The earliest date upon which Easter can occur is March 22nd and the latest possible date for Easter is April 25th. This year’s Easter is happening toward the latter part of that range of dates.
The earliest Easter for the 21st century occurred in 2016, when it was on March 27th. That won’t happen again until 2035.
The last time Easter happened on the earliest possible date was March 22, 1818. That won’t happen again until 2285!
The next time Easter will occur on the latest possible date will be April 25, 2038, and that won’t happen again until 2190!
So, while this year’s Easter is a little late, it can sometimes be earlier and sometimes later.