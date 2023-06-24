Kevin's Weather: Shadow-ella

When it rains, many of us grab an umbrella to keep dry. However the true source of the umbrella goes back at least to ancient Egypt.
The root word, umbra is from Latin, paenes, and means shadow. The alternate term for umbrella, parasol, gives us a hint about its original purpose, as the word, SOL, relates to the Sun.
At any rate, most of us think of an umbrella as something to protect us from rain, but its original purpose was for protection from the Sun. We still use the umbrella to protect us from the Sun on patios and beaches.
Also, due to the Sun’s dangerous rays, don’t hesitate to use one in the Sun, plus if it rains, you’re ready!