Kevin's Weather: Saturn-Day?

This day, Saturday, is named for the planet Saturn.
In ancient times, Saturn was highly worshipped as a keeper of time and second only to the Sun in celestial honor.
It takes 29 Earth years for Saturn to make one orbit around the Sun and, if you had a bathtub big enough to hold it, Saturn would float!
While the only remnant of Saturn worship is our day Saturday, it’s easy to see why the slow-moving planet was revered by the ancient people.
It’s also possible Saturn is mentioned in the Bible, but under a different name.
In Amos 5:26, there is a reference to a ‘star-god’ named Chiun (kjv).
Experts in ancient language tell us the name means ‘the steady one’.
Since this word is used in the context of a ‘star-god’, it’s likely this is a reference to the Planet Saturn.