Kevin's Weather: Saint George's Day

While researching this day, I discovered a wealth of folklore concerning this day.
One Russian proverb reads, “When George comes, the plough will go to the field.”
That probably has to do with the fact that this is about the time of year farmers take to the fields.
Many of the other sayings have to do with Saint George’s Day and spring, too.
Among them, the tradition in Spain of a boy giving a girl a red rose on the day and a girl giving a boy a book in return. A tradition similar to our Valentine’s Day and springtime love.
In the 1400s, St. George’s Day was one of great celebration, with parades and feasts.
It’s probably safe to say that, while St. George’s Day occurs about a month after the equinox, it was still regarded as a celebration of spring.
One interesting item I found was that Saint George’s Day was the day in Baltic provinces when taxes were collected. Hmm, sounds familiar doesn’t it?
Anyhow, it’s Saint George’s Day. Grab the plough!