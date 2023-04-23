 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...
...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Kevin's Weather: Right on Schedule

Dogwood Bloom

We’re dealing with a surge of colder air this weekend, and it should come as no surprise.

The dogwood trees and redbud trees are blossoming. So, right on schedule, colder air arrives. It’s just like clockwork, in a way. Much like boys’ basketball sectional time brings a chance of snow , the blossoming trees tell us to get ready for a cold snap.

It’s fascinating to me how our climate runs in predictable cycles. Sometimes the cycles happen a little early, sometimes a little later. But we can almost always depend on these cycles to occur. In fact, I can’t think of a time when they haven’t to some degree or another.

Long before computer models, satellites and other scientific developments, we humans had to rely on what we saw around us to forecast the weather. What’s happening this weekend is an excellent example. It even has a name: Dogwood Winter or Redbud Winter.

No matter what you call it, the blossoming trees tell us to keep our blankets handy.

