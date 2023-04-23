Kevin's Weather: Right on Schedule

We’re dealing with a surge of colder air this weekend, and it should come as no surprise.
The dogwood trees and redbud trees are blossoming. So, right on schedule, colder air arrives. It’s just like clockwork, in a way. Much like boys’ basketball sectional time brings a chance of snow , the blossoming trees tell us to get ready for a cold snap.
It’s fascinating to me how our climate runs in predictable cycles. Sometimes the cycles happen a little early, sometimes a little later. But we can almost always depend on these cycles to occur. In fact, I can’t think of a time when they haven’t to some degree or another.
Long before computer models, satellites and other scientific developments, we humans had to rely on what we saw around us to forecast the weather. What’s happening this weekend is an excellent example. It even has a name: Dogwood Winter or Redbud Winter.
No matter what you call it, the blossoming trees tell us to keep our blankets handy.