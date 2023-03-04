Kevin's Weather: Record Low Pressure

Yesterday, March 3rd, at a little before 4 p.m. EST, a new record was set for low pressure in Terre Haute. The new record low reading was 28.92 inches of mercury, beating the old record of 28.98 inches recorded on March 11, 1923.
Record low barometer readings were also set in Evansville, Indianapolis and a number of other locations.
For comparison, a moderately strong hurricane might have a central pressure reading of 27 to 28 inches of mercury. The central pressure of a tornado might be somewhere between 25 and 26 inches of mercury. So, while the very low air pressure didn’t equal that of a hurricane or tornado, the low pressure did create wind gusts of 50, 60 and even 70 miles per hour. It also helped to spawn storms and heavy rainfall. Power outages and flooding accompanied the wind and storms.
While deep centers of low pressure are not unusual for March, yesterday’s low pressure readings were certainly ones for the record books.