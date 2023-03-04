Kevin's Weather: Record Low Pressure

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Tippecanoe River near Delphi. Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wildcat Creek near Jerome. Wabash River at Vincennes. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Wabash River at Mount Carmel. .Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers across central Indiana along with several smaller tributaries. Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd which has brought the widespread flooding to the area. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with levels rising. Flooding along the White river is from Anderson to Hazleton with the crest near Anderson. Flooding along the East Fork White river is expected from Columbus to Williams with river levels rising along the full length of the river. Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Sunday with flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday, March 13. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Saturday /11:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was 20.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Saturday /11:30 AM EST Saturday/ was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 12. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&