Kevin's Weather: Record Low Pressure

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
across central Indiana along with several smaller tributaries.
Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
levels rising. Flooding along the White river is from Anderson to
Hazleton with the crest near Anderson. Flooding along the East Fork
White river is expected from Columbus to Williams with river levels
rising along the full length of the river.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Sunday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 22.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Saturday /11:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage
was 20.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Saturday /11:30 AM EST Saturday/ was
20.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Morgan. In south central
Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana, Daviess,
Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay,
Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 601 AM EST, Flooding continues in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Terre Haute, Vincennes, Bedford, Martinsville,
Washington, Mooresville, Brazil, Linton, Sullivan,
Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals, Ellettsville, Mitchell,
Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre Haute, Jasonville and
Brooklyn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Kevin's Weather: Record Low Pressure

  • 0
Record Low Pressure 3.3.23

Yesterday, March 3rd, at a little before 4 p.m. EST, a new record was set for low pressure in Terre Haute. The new record low reading was 28.92 inches of mercury, beating the old record of 28.98 inches recorded on March 11, 1923.

Record low barometer readings were also set in Evansville, Indianapolis and a number of other locations.

For comparison, a moderately strong hurricane might have a central pressure reading of 27 to 28 inches of mercury. The central pressure of a tornado might be somewhere between 25 and 26 inches of mercury. So, while the very low air pressure didn’t equal that of a hurricane or tornado, the low pressure did create wind gusts of 50, 60 and even 70 miles per hour. It also helped to spawn storms and heavy rainfall. Power outages and flooding accompanied the wind and storms.

While deep centers of low pressure are not unusual for March, yesterday’s low pressure readings were certainly ones for the record books.

