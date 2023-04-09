Kevin's Weather: Rarely the Same

Today is Easter Sunday. Or, with respect to some Christian congregations, Resurrection Sunday. It’s the day Christians celebrate the bodily resurrection of Jesus.
Interestingly, Easter does not fall on the same date every year. It can occur anywhere from March 22 to April 25, depending on the year. The key factor that determines the date of Easter is the Moon. Specifically, the Full Moon. And even more specifically, the first Full Moon after the spring equinox.
Easter is always on a Sunday, so the basic formula is this: Easter is on the first Sunday after the first Full Moon after the first day of spring.
Although Easter doesn’t always fall on the same date each year, it does fall on the same date every several years. For example, the next time Easter will be on April 9th will be in the year 2034. Don’t be fooled, however. The time between Easter falling on the same date isn’t always equally spaced. Easter will once again fall on April 9th in 2034 and again in 2045, a period of 11 years each. After that, an April 9th Easter won’t occur again until the year 2102, a period of 57 years.
The varying dates have to do with the cycles of the Moon, a slowly changing spring equinox and occasional leap years. Our current calculation of the date of Easter was devised by the Council of Nicaea in the year 325 A.D.
Initially following the old Roman Julian calendar, it was determined that the beginning of spring, and consequently the date of Easter, began to drift fall off course, about one day every 314 years. So, in 1582, Pope Gregory ruled that 10 days would be skipped on the calendar to correct the error.
October 4th, 1582, was followed directly by October 15th! We now use the Gregorian calendar to calculate Easter. Except, not everyone does. The Eastern Orthodox Church continues to follow the Julian calendar for its Holy Days. Therefore, Easter for Eastern Orthodox Christians will fall on April 16th this year.
Yes, this is all very complicated and my head hurts a little after writing this. So, let’s set aside all the calendar stuff and focus on the joy Easter represents.