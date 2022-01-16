 Skip to main content
...SLICK ROADS AND WALKWAYS POSSIBLE EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

Light snow is possible early Monday morning. This could result in
minor accumulations of less than an inch but untreated roads and
walkways could become slick.

You may need to allow extra time to reach your destination and allow
for extra stopping distance for the Monday morning commute.

Kevin's Weather: Plenty of Time

Downtown Terre Haute snow

Snow from WTHI's tower cam (File Photo) 

Although we’ve had a little brush with some snowfall, I’ve had several people comment recently about our lack of snowfall this winter.

In fact, I was reading that for our area, we’re approaching a record for lack of snowfall this far into the season.

It’s true, we’ve been lacking in snow, but I’m not ready to put away the snow shovel just yet.

History tells us that some of the worst winter weather we’ve experienced in the Wabash Valley has occurred in February and March.

So, as we head into the last part of January without significant snowfall, we need to keep in mind that there’s plenty of winter left!

The old saying comes to mind….be careful what you ask for, you just might get it!

