Kevin's Weather: Plenty of Time

Although we’ve had a little brush with some snowfall, I’ve had several people comment recently about our lack of snowfall this winter.
In fact, I was reading that for our area, we’re approaching a record for lack of snowfall this far into the season.
It’s true, we’ve been lacking in snow, but I’m not ready to put away the snow shovel just yet.
History tells us that some of the worst winter weather we’ve experienced in the Wabash Valley has occurred in February and March.
So, as we head into the last part of January without significant snowfall, we need to keep in mind that there’s plenty of winter left!
The old saying comes to mind….be careful what you ask for, you just might get it!