Kevin's Weather: Our Cluttered Sky

When I was very young, I remember my dad taking me outside to watch the Russian satellite Sputnik fly over. It was a little spot of light slowly moving across the night sky. All the neighbors gathered to watch. Sputnik was launched in 1957 and was the first satellite to orbit the Earth. Everyone was amazed and a little scared, since it was the Russians who had put it in the sky.
Since that time, more and more satellites have been launched by many nations. Satellites for communication, military use, weather observation, spying and even satellites to deliver your television and radio signals. Satellites are used for just about anything you can imagine these days, including internet service.
According to Space.com, the second half of the 20th century saw an expansion of satellite launches numbering from between 60 to 100 satellites each year until the early 2010s. By 2020, the number of satellites launched into orbit exceeded 1,000 each year. In 2021, 1,400 satellites were launched.
So, just how many satellites are now orbiting our planet? Well, as of September 16, 2021, a total of 7,941 satellites were known to be orbiting Earth!
Some of these satellites are small and some are pretty big. Not all of them are currently functioning, but they’re all orbiting our Earth like a great field of floating trash. The satellites are getting in the way of astronomers who are looking at distant stars and they are posing a threat to the International Space Station. In addition, space debris entering the atmosphere is a threat to commercial air travel.
So, what can be done? The answer may come from the people who started it all.
Weforum.org reports that in March 2021, a craft they describe as something looking like a washing machine with wings was launched from Kazakhastan on a Russian Soyuz rocket. Its mission is to retrieve old satellites and space debris in an effort to clean up the space above Earth. It will be a big task, but it’s a start.
When I think back to when my dad and I watched Sputnik fly over, we had no concept that it would lead to such a cluttering of the space above Earth. Yet, if my dad had lived to see what has happened, he would probably remind me that humans seem to scatter trash and pollute just about anything we touch.