...WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...

Gusty winds are expected this afternoon and evening. Expect wind
gusts out of the west and southwest near 40 mph. Isolated higher
gusts will be possible.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday
decorations to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties
for high profile vehicles.

Kevin's Weather: Orion Brings Cold

Orion_Starry Sky

One of the most recognizable constellations in the night sky is now visible.

Called Orion, this magnificent arrangement of stars is known by its three stars, called Orion’s belt. Two of the stars are in a direct line, but the third star is a little off the straight line of the other two.

Look in the east any evening, and you should be able to spot the three stars of Orion’s belt.

One note about Orion; the constellation is only visible for us during the cold months. That means when you see Orion rising in the evening, it’s time to get ready for cold weather.

Before the days of modern forecasting, the sight of Orion in the sky was a clue that cold weather was on the way.

