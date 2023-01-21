Kevin's Weather: Old-Time Snow Prediction

In the days before weather computers and satellites, our ancestors had to predict the weather based on the signs of nature.
They observed a way of predicting when snow would fall. It doesn’t happen each time, but they noticed that sometimes they experience a little bit of a warmup before snow falls.
Weather systems that produce snow for us often bring a southerly breeze. This wind from the south can carry additional moisture, as well as a bump up in the temperature.
It’s likely today will be a good example of this in action. Check it out for yourself.
Compare today’s high temperature to yesterday’s. Then wait and see if snow falls later tonight or tomorrow.
This little observational trick doesn’t always work, but our ancestors often found it to be reliable.