Kevin's Weather: Ol' Probability's Birthday

Today is the birthday of one of the most important meteorologists in history.
Cleveland Abbe initiated the first weather reports, daily weather maps and forecasts based on observations from twenty volunteers.
They communicated their observations via telegraph, which Abbe then used to make his forecasts.
He is credited for making the first official weather report in the United States and was the first chief meteorologist of the U.S. Weather Bureau.
His attention to detail and forecasting methods earned him the nickname of, “Ol’ Probability”, born on this day in 1838.