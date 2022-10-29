Kevin's Weather: Nutation

I’ve written before that Earth’s tilt is 23.5 degrees on its axis. This is the main reason for the seasons we experience.
There are some, however, who propose that Earth’s tilt changes over time, a process called “nutation”, first proposed by a scientist named Simon Newcomb.
He suggests that the Earth wobbles between 22.1 degrees and 24.5 degrees. If true, this might help explain Earth’s wild climate changes over history.
Modern astronomy does, indeed, seem to indicate that Earth’s tilt is declining, which could mean big climate change in the far future.