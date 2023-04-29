Kevin's Weather: Noisy People

Many psychologists will tell you that a person’s mood can be affected by sound.
Nature provides many calming sounds, such as the buzz of a bee, the song of a bird or the rustle of a breeze through the leaves of a tree. But, we humans can be quite noisy.
How many times have you sat on a quiet spring afternoon, only to have the calm interrupted by the roar of a leafblower or some other annoying sound? Modern life is full of activity and noise.
I sometimes wonder if we all might be a little more calm if we simply took the time to listen quietly to the sounds of nature. They’re around us all the time and a lot less expensive than therapy!