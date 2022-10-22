Kevin's Weather: No, Not Yet

With the unusually warm weather this weekend, you might be tempted to label this, "Indian Sumer." After all, we’ve had a period of colder weather and now, it’s sunny and warm.
I don’t believe this weekend qualifies as a true “Indian Summer,” and my reasons are as follows.
While we’ve had some frost and overnight lows below freezing, some plants still have life. To qualify for “Indian Summer,” a killing frost is necessary. That hasn’t happened yet.
Another quality of “Indian Summer” is a calm, hazy atmosphere. That’s not happening this weekend. Also, the barometer should be fairly high.
A wise meteorology professor of mine once told me, “If you still see bees, it’s not Indian Summer.” We still have bees.
Finally, weatherlore purists state that “Indian Summer” should occur between St. Martin’s Day, which is November 11th and November 20th.
So, those are the reasons I don’t want to call this weekend “Indian Summer”. I’m pretty sure we’ll have a chance to experience a true “Indian Summer” within the next several weeks.
In the meantime, I hope you can enjoy this wonderful, warm autumn weekend.