Kevin's Weather: New Year's Weatherlore

Here are a few old weatherlore sayings concerning the New Year and what we might expect.
“If the New Year’s Eve wind is from the south, expect warmth and growth”. Well, the wind did, indeed, shift to the south last night. In fact, today will be warmer than average, and the next couple of days will also be warm for this time of year.
I’m not sure we’ll be seeing much growth, however.
The first 12 days of the New Year are sometimes said to predict the weather for the 12 months of the year. So, a cloudy, relatively mild day today will set the stage for a cloudy, warmer than average January.
Tomorrow and Tuesday could be mild and wet, so that might mean we’ll be looking at a wet and mild February and March.
Does any of this mean that’s how our months will unfold? Perhaps not, but it’s fun to look at these old sayings and see how they work out.