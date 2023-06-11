Kevin's Weather: Never Earlier

We have now reached the point on our orbit around the Sun where our part of the globe is experiencing the earliest possible sunrise, astronomically speaking.
Sunrise through the 21st of this month will be at 6:22 a.m. EDT. Beginning on the 23nd, the Sun will rise at 6:23, which is the day after the summer solstice.
It takes a little time for sunset to reflect our approach and passing of the solstice. The Sun will continue to set at 9:20 p.m. until July 5th, when it will set at 9:19.
The dwindling daylight won’t be too noticeable until a little later in July, but make no mistake, we’re in the time of year when daylight is about to turn the corner.