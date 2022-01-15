Kevin's Weather: Moonlight is Sunlight

On most clear nights, you can look to the sky and see the Moon shining brightly in the sky.
And while the Moon is often the brightest object in the night sky, it doesn’t produce its own light.
Moonlight is actually reflected sunlight.
Yes, the Moon can look very bright, but its surface is really rather dark and bumpy.
In fact, the Moon only reflects about 12 percent of the sunlight that hits it.
One of the reasons it looks so bright to us is that the Moon is relatively close, astronomically speaking.
On average, it’s a little less than 239,000 miles from Earth.
Also, the Moon’s brightness changes with its phases.
A Full Moon reflects more light and appears brighter, while a crescent Moon reflects much less.
By comparison, the planet Venus reflects about 65 percent of the sunlight that hits it.
It would be safe to say if Venus was closer, it would be brighter than the Moon.
Even so, Venus can still be very bright, although it’s much farther from Earth.
It’s also interesting to note that Venus also goes through phases much like the Moon.
Just imagine how bright the Moon would be if it reflected as much sunlight as Venus!
One other note about light reflecting off the Moon.
Sometimes, during a thin crescent Moon, the darker portion of the Moon is still visible.
That’s a result of something called ‘Earthshine’. Earthshine is also sunlight.
It’s sunlight reflecting of Earth’s clouds and oceans and then lighting part of the Moon.
The light we see in our solar system has its source in the Sun.
Whether it’s Venus, Mars or any other planet, the light we see is reflected sunlight.
That’s why we can say that moonlight is sunlight.