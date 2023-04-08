 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather: Moon Stuff

Full Moon

I want to take a moment to tell you a little on the role a Full Moon plays in important religious observations.

Many world-wide religious observations are set according to a Full Moon. Easter is just one example.

Some historians and astronomers believe that one reason may be that ancient religious events required a pilgrimage, or some sort of travel.

In the days before modern electricity and travel, the extra light of a Full Moon may have been used to allow for travel at night to ancient temples and religious sites.

It’s mostly a theory, but this explanation does allow for the setting of religious dates near a Full Moon.

