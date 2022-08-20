 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather: Minding the Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Minding the Weather

“THE MINDS OF MEN DO IN THE WEATHER SHARE, DARK OR SERENE AS THE DAY’S FOUL OR FAIR!”

This quote from Montaigne is an excellent example of how the weather affects the moods of we humans.

When it’s hot and humid, we may feel cranky. A cool, pleasant day leads to a happy feeling.

Often, our moods are influenced by air pressure and temperature, as well as other weather elements.

So, while the Montaigne quote dates back many, many years, one thing remains the same. The weather often affects how we feel!

