Kevin's Weather: Midsummer Day

Today is an interesting day in the yearly calendar.
Called Midsummer Day, it is considered by many in the Christian Church to be the birthday of John the Baptist. It is also exactly six months until Christmas Day, which may or may not be coincidental.
And here’s an interesting side note; in the Gospel of John (John 3:30) we find a fascinating verse. John the Baptist is quoted as saying, “He must increase, but I must decrease.”
I find this interesting because this is the time of year that sunlight slowly begins to decrease. This will continue until around December 21st, when sunlight will slowly begin to increase. This coincides nicely with the birth of Jesus. Could that be one of the reasons John the Baptist said this?
In modern times, we don’t acknowledge the calendar or keep time in the same ways our ancestors did. Saint’s Days and Church Days have been replaced by more up-to-date (and marketable!) holidays like the Fourth of July.
But, a careful look at the older calendar days will often reveal a more precise way of marking time. Today is a good example; Midsummer Day is exactly 6 months before Christmas!