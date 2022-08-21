Kevin's Weather: Middle Clouds

Clouds are classified in general by their height above the earth. Clouds can be high, low or middle in elevation.
STRATUS clouds are the term we apply to the middle clouds. Stratus comes from a word that means, "covering or layered."
In fact, stratus clouds do appear to cover the whole sky, often giving it a gray, darkish look. Stratus clouds can produce rain or snow and are often associated with longer periods of precipitation.
While not impossible, stratus clouds are rarely responsible for severe weather.