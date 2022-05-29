Kevin's Weather: Memorial Day

Tomorrow is Memorial Day, a day set aside to honor those who have died in service to our country.
Originally observed in 1885 as a way to honor Civil War victims, the day has now expanded to honor all those who have died in conflicts since that time.
Once known as Decoration Day, we tend to have picnics and festive get-togethers.
Still, it is a day to set aside a moment or two to remember the fallen heroes of combat.
An additional thing to consider, many of the deaths were related in part to weather, since combat does not cease when bitter cold or extreme heat exist.
So, while tomorrow is festive in many ways, it has a somber meaning and origin.