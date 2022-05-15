Kevin's Weather: Lunar Eclipse Tonight!

Given a relatively clear sky tonight, we’ll be witness to a spectacular sky show.
A total lunar eclipse will take place as the Earth’s shadow crosses the Moon. The Sun, Earth and Moon will be in a direct line causing the event.
Sometimes, only part of the Moon is covered by Earth’s shadow, but not tonight. This is a total eclipse, meaning the entire surface of the Moon will be in Earth’s shadow.
Not all of the Sun’s light will be blocked by the Earth. Some sunlight will wrap around the Earth and shine through the atmosphere, taking on an eerie red color.
Because of this spooky-looking appearance of the Moon, it is sometimes called a ‘blood moon.’
There have been numerous prophecies concerning the blood moon, nearly all of them associated with doom and gloom. Historically, however, there doesn’t seem to be any direct association with a blood moon and unfortunate events.
Tonight’s lunar eclipse is special in a few ways.
First, it occurs during the Moon’s closest approach to Earth. That makes it a ‘super moon.’
Next, it’s the first total lunar eclipse visible in the United States since January 2019.
Finally, it’s the first of two total lunar eclipses in 2022. The second will be on November 7, 2022. A pairing of total lunar eclipses like this hasn’t happened in 430 years.
If you would like to see this fantastic eclipse, start watching at 9:32 p.m. EDT tonight. That’s when the first part of Earth’s shadow will start to be visible on the Moon.
The total eclipse begins at 11:29 p.m. EDT, and the Moon will be totally eclipsed at 12:11 a.m.
Unfortunately, we may have to deal with cloudiness tonight, so keep your fingers crossed. This is one of our solar system’s best shows.