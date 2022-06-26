Kevin's Weather: Lightning Danger

Nearly everyone knows lightning is a dangerous thing, but for some reason, many seem to think the danger doesn’t apply to them.
Even with lightning flashing in the sky and thunder rumbling in the background, they continue their game of golf, dip in the pool or baseball game.
Lightning kills an average of 62 people each year. That number doesn’t include those who are injured but survive.
Make no mistake, lightning is a dangerous, deadly force and does not discriminate in who or what it strikes.
If lightning is in the area, take no chances! You could be its next victim.