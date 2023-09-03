Kevin's Weather: Labor Day

Tomorrow is the day we salute the innumerable laborers who have helped build our country and all the things we produce.
As the son of a factory worker, I have great respect for those who work long hours in conditions of extreme heat or cold. Of course, bosses aren’t always the greatest, either!
Even folks who work in pleasant conditions put their hours in and contribute a great deal to our way of life. But, I especially appreciate those who have to work in extreme weather conditions, whether they be in construction, utility work or other areas of labor.
Tomorrow is their day and they deserve it.