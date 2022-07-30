Kevin's Weather: Jet Trail Forecast

There are signs that can tell us what the weather may be within the next 48 hours or so.
One of these signs isn’t really a natural sign, but it does involve a natural process. It has to do with jet trails high in the sky.
Generally speaking, a long jet trail in the sky is an indication of moisture and colder air high in the atmosphere. Both of these ingredients increase the chances for rain.
So, if you see long jet trails, you might want to consider a chance for rain. But, be advised this one doesn’t always work.