Kevin's Weather: Is the Cold Weather Over?

March can be a month in which very mild, even warm, weather can occur. In fact, this weekend is a pretty good example.
While today’s highs will be a little lower than yesterday’s, they’re still well above average highs.
Typically, our average highs are in the mid to upper 40s this time of year. But with these nice days, it might be easy to get impatient and hope the cold weather is behind us.
Don’t be fooled!
There are indications that in about a week, we’ll be right back to shivering in the cold. It’s also possible a little snow could accompany the colder air.
So, if you’re wondering if the cold weather is over, the answer is no.
Besides, it’s March and you may have been around long enough to figure that out for yourself!