Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River near and downstream of Petersburg.

Wabash River near and downstream of Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
points downstream, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding for now. A
few points may briefly fall below flood stage before rising back
above in a day or two as additional rainfall is expected.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week. Additional portions of these and other waterways not currently
in flood may return to flood conditions late this weekend into early
next week based on this expected rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 1200
PM CST /100 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: Is the Cold Weather Over?

  • 0
Frost_Cold

March can be a month in which very mild, even warm, weather can occur. In fact, this weekend is a pretty good example.

While today’s highs will be a little lower than yesterday’s, they’re still well above average highs.

Typically, our average highs are in the mid to upper 40s this time of year. But with these nice days, it might be easy to get impatient and hope the cold weather is behind us.

Don’t be fooled!

There are indications that in about a week, we’ll be right back to shivering in the cold. It’s also possible a little snow could accompany the colder air.

So, if you’re wondering if the cold weather is over, the answer is no.

Besides, it’s March and you may have been around long enough to figure that out for yourself!

