Kevin's Weather: Is It Electric?

Our solar system, indeed, our entire universe is a puzzle. Many of the theories originally posed by scientists have been dashed by new discoveries and new mysteries.
There is a growing belief that our universe may be far more electric than previously thought. Rather than a universe filled with nuclear, burning suns, what if the main driving forces are more electromagnetic in nature?
This might help explain the problem of ‘missing matter,’ and also may help us understand how Earth’s magnetic field is affected by solar output.
More and more evidence is leading scientists to believe our universe is far more electric in nature than first believed. This could get really interesting…………