Kevin's Weather: If Only

I read recently that the energy earth receives from the sun in just 24 hours is equal to the amount of energy generated by 200 million power plants!
This amazing fact serves to point out the need for further research in turning this solar power into power we can use in our everyday lives. Certainly, there is a lot more research to be done in order to make solar energy efficient and cost effective.
Still, earth’s oil reserves are limited, but solar energy is not. If only someone could figure out a way to use it!