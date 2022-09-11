Kevin's Weather: I Wonder?

Today is the anniversary of a very dark day in our country’s history.
It was on this day in 2001 that two airplanes flew into the twin towers in New York, another plane crashed into the Pentagon and another crashed in Pennsylvania.
Thousands of people lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
It’s widely known that weather can play an important role in historic events. The weather on September 11, 2001, was clear and calm. Excellent weather for flying.
Had the day been windy and stormy, I wonder if the terrible events would have taken place?