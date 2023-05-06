Kevin's Weather: Hindenburg Bolt?

It was on this day in 1937 that the giant dirigible, The Hindenburg, burst into flames and crashed to the ground. 35 people lost their lives that day.
Those who did survive were badly burned. While there is no single reason for the disaster, one theory is that lightning may have caused the explosion.
The Hindenburg was filled with hydrogen gas, which is extremely flammable. Thunderstorms were reported in the area just prior to a mooring line being dropped to the ground from the great airship.
Official reports do not agree on the cause of the tragic event, but lightning remains a possible reason for the crash of The Hindenburg on this day in 1937.