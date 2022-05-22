Kevin's Weather: Heavy Rain

Historically, May is one of the rainiest months of the year.
One of the reasons is that May usually has lots of thunderstorms.
These storms can produce heavy rainfall in just a short period of time.
For example, recent storms brought more than 4 inches of rain in fewer than 24 hours.
The result was flash flooding and ponding of water in fields and other low areas.
Heavy rainfall is typical of thunderstorms and because May often has several thunderstorms, May is also a month that averages a high amount of rain.