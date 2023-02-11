Kevin's Weather: Heavenly Influence?

It’s likely you’ve heard about the devastating earthquakes in Turkey last weekend. Two earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter Scale, respectively have killed at least 20,000 people, and the death toll is certain to be even higher.
The massive quakes opened two fissures in the Earth’s crust on the northeastern tip of the Mediterranean Sea. One of the cracks stretches 190 miles, while a second is 80 miles in length.
While such tremendous upheaval of the Earth will always be deadly, some wonder if such a catastrophe could have been predicted. Perhaps it was.
The Jerusalem Post has reported that, on February 3rd, a Dutch seismologist named Frank Hoogerbeets posted on Twitter that an extremely strong earthquake in the region was imminent. The earthquakes happened two days later.
An employee of the Solar System Geometry Survey in the Netherlands, Mr. Hoogerbeets based his prediction on what he claimed to be certain geometric formations of planetary bodies and their influence on seismic activity.
He sites an estimated 7.5 earthquake in the region that occurred in the year 115 AD, and another quake in that area, measuring an estimated 7.0, in the year 526 AD. Each of these quakes, he claims, occurred when the planets were in a similar arrangement compared to their positions when these most recent earthquakes happened.
I don’t know if there is any validity to the planetary-earthquake connection, but I certainly find the possibility fascinating.