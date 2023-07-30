Kevin's Weather: Heat Lightning

A viewer recently wrote to ask if there is really such a thing as ‘heat’ lightning.
Well, not exactly. What we call ‘heat’ lightning is really regular lightning being observed from a distance.
Because the earth is curved, we don’t see the actual bolts of lightning from a distant storm. We only see the reflections and light flashing high in the clouds.
When you see ‘heat’ lightning, there is a real storm going on somewhere far away, with typical bolts of lightning between the clouds and the earth.
This distant, flashing of light in the clouds is often observed on hot, humid summer evenings, causing people to associate distant flashes of light with heat.