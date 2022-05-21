Kevin's Weather: Hail

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 30 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA BARTHOLOMEW BOONE DECATUR HAMILTON HANCOCK HENDRICKS JOHNSON MADISON MARION MORGAN RUSH SHELBY TIPTON IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE HENRY RANDOLPH IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA BROWN JACKSON LAWRENCE MONROE IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA JENNINGS IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA DAVIESS GREENE KNOX MARTIN SULLIVAN IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA CLAY OWEN PUTNAM VIGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, COLUMBUS, DANVILLE, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.