Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 30 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 DECATUR
HAMILTON              HANCOCK               HENDRICKS
JOHNSON               MADISON               MARION
MORGAN                RUSH                  SHELBY
TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  OWEN                  PUTNAM
VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, COLUMBUS,
DANVILLE, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT,
GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS,
JASONVILLE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL,
MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR,
SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE,
TIPTON, UNION CITY, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WINCHESTER,
WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Kevin's Weather: Hail

Hail

Hail is the product of severe thunderstorms.

It is caused by the freezing of raindrops inside a thunderstorm, where temperatures can drop to more than 30 BELOW zero!

As the tiny drops of frozen rain continue to circulate inside the storm cloud, more layers of water coat the ice pellets and then freeze.

Depending on the number of times a layer of water forms, then freezes, a hailstone can grow quite large before it finally falls to the ground.

Proof of this can be found by slicing open a large hailstone.

There, you’ll see layers, much like an onion, showing how the hailstone developed aloft.

