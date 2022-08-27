Kevin's Weather: Great Lakes Tides

I recently got to thinking about the magnificent Great Lakes of North America and Lake Superior in particular.
The largest of the Great Lakes, Superior, is very much like an inland fresh-water ocean.
So, now the question: if Superior is like an ocean, does it have tides? The answer is yes….sort of.
While it is quite large -the largest fresh-water lake in the world- its 3,000 cubic miles of water aren’t enough to generate a noticeable tide. Most measurements show that the tidal influence of the Moon changes the lake by less than two inches from high to low tide.
So, while the Great Lake Superior does have tides, they are hardly enough to notice.