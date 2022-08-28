Kevin's Weather: Grandpa's Right

A fellow named Eric dropped me a note wanting to know about something his Grandpa always told him.
“If the barometer is steady or rising, the fishing will be good.”
Well, Grandpa was right.
While the exact reason remains elusive, fish DO seem to bite more when the barometer is steady or rising! On the other hand, fish rarely take the bait when the barometer is falling.
Of course, a falling barometer is also an indication of an approaching storm.
So, if you want to go fishing, check the barometer. If it’s steady or rising, your catch may be good and if you don’t catch anything, maybe you can blame the barometer!