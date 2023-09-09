Kevin's Weather: Goose Drowner?

A fellow I know sometimes uses the term, “Goose Drownder” (sic). Of course, this relates to a really heavy rain.
While I’m not aware of any geese actually drowning, I did find this saying: “When the goose walks south to north, rain will surely soon break forth.” Geese, like many other animals, seem to have a built-in sense when it comes to knowing when storms are on the way. It’s likely they are sensitive to changes in air pressure, which always precede stormy weather.
Whether this extends to the direction a goose chooses to walk, I’m not sure. But I am certain careful observation of animals will nearly always reveal coming changes in the weather.