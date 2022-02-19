Kevin's Weather: George's Day...sort of

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Sugar Creek near Edinburgh affecting Johnson County.
White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties.
White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.
White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.
White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.
White River near Centerton affecting Owen, Morgan and Monroe
Counties.
White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant affecting Owen, Morgan
and Monroe Counties.
White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.
White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties.
White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties.
White River at Noblesville affecting Marion and Hamilton Counties.
Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.
Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.
Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.
Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Big Blue River at Shelbyville affecting Shelby County.
East Fork White River at Columbus affecting Jackson and
Bartholomew Counties.
White River at Anderson affecting Madison and Hamilton Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Driftwood River near Edinburgh affecting Bartholomew, Johnson and
Shelby Counties.
East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.
White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.
Eel River at Bowling Green affecting Greene and Clay Counties.
Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.
Wabash River at Vincennes affecting Wabash, Knox and Lawrence
Counties.
Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.
Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.
Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.
Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.
.A combination of snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night
through Thursday with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain falling on saturated
ground. This has lead to widespread flooding across central Indiana
with many smaller streams and rivers either in flood or nearing
flood stage. The flooding along small creeks has generally ended
with smaller streams and rivers either crested or nearly crested.
Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue to worsen through
the weekend with moderate flooding expected along portions of the
Upper Wabash River. Further downstream, flooding will continue
through at least next week. Another series of rain events are
possible next week which would prolong and potentially exacerbate
ongoing flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1100 AM
EST /1000 AM CST/.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until Sunday, February 27.
* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton. Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday, February 27 and continue falling to 17.0 feet Sunday,
February 27.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&