Kevin's Weather: From the Beginning

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, East Fork White
River, White River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the main stem rivers and several
tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Monday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 23.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet Wednesday,
March 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was
22.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 22.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: From the Beginning

  • 0
Night Sky

Genesis 1:14 tells us that the stars are in the sky for signs and seasons. Simply put, the night sky changes as the seasons change.

At midnight, Mighty Orion is well in the west, as is his companion, the bright star Sirius. Also at midnight, the handle of the Big Dipper is pointing east.

All these changes in the sky tell us warmer weather is on the way for the Northern Hemisphere.

It’s a good idea (and fun) to learn the workings of the ‘Great Wheel’ in the night sky. The stars are exceptionally reliable for predicting seasonal change, and more. We shouldn’t be surprised. It seems that’s been their purpose from the beginning.

