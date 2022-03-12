Kevin's Weather: Forecasting House

My house was built in the mid 1920s. Like many old houses, it makes creaking and cracking sounds.
What is interesting is that I have noticed a connection between the sounds my house makes and changes in the weather.
Specifically, changes in air pressure cause the wood joints in the house to expand or contract, making the sounds.
If you live in an old house, you can probably hear creaking and cracking, too. Simply listen for specific sounds then see what happens with the weather.
Chances are, you may discover that your house is a good weather forecaster.