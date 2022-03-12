 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White
River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near
Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 10.2 feet Sunday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: Forecasting House

  • 0
Attic_Window

Stock photo.

My house was built in the mid 1920s. Like many old houses, it makes creaking and cracking sounds.

What is interesting is that I have noticed a connection between the sounds my house makes and changes in the weather.

Specifically, changes in air pressure cause the wood joints in the house to expand or contract, making the sounds.

If you live in an old house, you can probably hear creaking and cracking, too. Simply listen for specific sounds then see what happens with the weather.

Chances are, you may discover that your house is a good weather forecaster.

