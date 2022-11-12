Kevin's Weather: First Taste

This weekend brings us the first real taste of winter weather.
After highs in the 70s earlier this week, we’re now dealing with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Average daytime highs should still be in the low to mid 50s.
Add wind to the mix and it will certainly feel like winter this weekend.
We also have a chance for snow. That’s a dash of winter, as well.
Oh, and do I need to mention that it’s getting dark much earlier? This turn to colder weather looks like it will stick around for a while.
So, if you haven’t dug out the gloves, coats, hats and blankets yet, it’s time to do it now.